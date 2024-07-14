Al Pacino Improvised A Classic Moment In Dog Day Afternoon

There were bigger movie stars than Al Pacino in the 1970s, but between 1971 and 1975, he gave six utterly electric performances that placed him in the American film acting stratosphere alongside the likes of Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson, and Robert De Niro. And as brilliant as those guys were, the virtuosity on display in "Panic in Needle Park," "The Godfather," "Scarecrow," "Serpico," "The Godfather Part II" and "Dog Day Afternoon" made a solid case for Pacino as the best of the bunch. He could be seductive, sympathetic, vulnerable, pathetic and terrifying –- sometimes all in the same movie. And his peers were dazzled enough to nominate him for four straight Oscars.

The full range of Pacino's genius can be found in Michael Corleone's journey from principled World War II returnee to brother-killing monster, but for sheer thespian fireworks, you can't top his live-wire portrayal of bank robber Sonny Wortzik in Sidney Lumet's "Dog Day Afternoon." Sonny possesses the bluster and ferocity necessary to strike fear in the employees of the First Brooklyn Savings Bank, but proves every bit the amateur when it comes to planning and follow through. When Sonny realizes they've arrived after the day's cash pickup (a sizable score that would've covered the cost of gender-affirming surgery for his lover Leon), he panics, drawing the presence of the cops and rendering inevitable his arrest.

Sonny refuses to accept his fate, and, realizing he has a rapt audience not just of cops but fascinated Brooklyn bystanders as well, decides to play to the crowd. For several hours on a hot August day in New York City, Sonny puts on one hell of a show. He's thrillingly unpredictable, and his skittish, improvisatory performance brought out Pacino's boundless gift for invention, most notably in the film's famous "Attica" scene.