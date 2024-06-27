Al Pacino's Best Screaming Scene Terrified His Co-Star For Real

There's an entire generation of actors, and movie lovers in general, who think Al Pacino is the best actor ever based almost solely on the basis of his 1970s work. Obviously, he was overwhelmingly dynamic. The live-wire energy of characters like Frank Serpico, Sonny Wortzik and Arthur Kirkland spit and popped off the screen with a sizzling intensity that could only be matched by his Method contemporaries (namely Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman). But he might've been more impressive when playing strangely ingratiating outsiders, as he did to unforgettable effect under Jerry Schatzberg's direction in "Panic in Needle Park" and "Scarecrow."

And then there was Michael Corelone in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II." As the youngest and, much to the consternation of his older brothers, favorite son of mafia capo Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), Pacino, over two movies running a combined six-plus hours, meticulously transformed the soft-spoken, seemingly decent Michael ("That's my family, Kay; it's not me.") into a controlling, murderous monster. Pacino's Michael indulges in histrionics at times, but these explosions are rare because Michael understands that he is never more powerful than when he is still.

This held true for Pacino the actor early on, but his shouty grandstanding in Norman Jewison's heavy-handed "...And Justice for All" was, sadly, a preview of high-decibel coming attractions. Over 45 years later, it feels like subsequent generations view Pacino as more of a carnival attraction than an actor. This is all his doing. But while I miss quiet Pacino, I'll allow that some of his over-the-top turns are irresistibly bonkers. The lava-spewing apex of Mount Pacino is and always shall be Lieutenant Vincent Hanna in Michael Mann's Los Angeles crime epic "Heat," wherein one of the actor's most memorable eruptions completely rattled "The Simpsons" regular Hank Azaria.