How Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Nana Visitor's Reunion Pitch Would Bring Sisko Back

One of the neat things about "Star Trek" is its willingness as a franchise to let its heroes grow older and even return to their stories decades after the fact. "Star Trek: The Original Series" had its run of movies that followed the crew of the original U.S.S. Enterprise well into their senior years, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" got a bit of a revival with season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," which followed the elderly Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart) long after he'd stopped captaining Starfleet's premiere ship. That means there's always a chance that we could see other beloved characters return for their own second shot, including from shows like "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" or "Star Trek: Voyager." (Save for Seven of Nine, of course, who was on "Picard.")

While "Deep Space Nine" did get a sort of mini-revival with an episode of the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks" featuring the voices of Nana Visitor as Major Kira and Armin Shimerman as Quark, Visitor has her own ideas about a potential way forward for a "Deep Space Nine" series despite Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) having been scuttled away by the Prophets to live in the white void of the wormhole at the end of the series. In an interview with ScreenRant, Visitor revealed that she has a dream for bringing back Sisko (one that would involve Kira and Cirroc Lofton as Sisko's son, Jake, communicating with Sisko by using the Bajoran orbs), and it would absolutely work as a way to move the story from "Deep Space Nine" forward.