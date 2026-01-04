How Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Nana Visitor's Reunion Pitch Would Bring Sisko Back
One of the neat things about "Star Trek" is its willingness as a franchise to let its heroes grow older and even return to their stories decades after the fact. "Star Trek: The Original Series" had its run of movies that followed the crew of the original U.S.S. Enterprise well into their senior years, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" got a bit of a revival with season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," which followed the elderly Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart) long after he'd stopped captaining Starfleet's premiere ship. That means there's always a chance that we could see other beloved characters return for their own second shot, including from shows like "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" or "Star Trek: Voyager." (Save for Seven of Nine, of course, who was on "Picard.")
While "Deep Space Nine" did get a sort of mini-revival with an episode of the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks" featuring the voices of Nana Visitor as Major Kira and Armin Shimerman as Quark, Visitor has her own ideas about a potential way forward for a "Deep Space Nine" series despite Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) having been scuttled away by the Prophets to live in the white void of the wormhole at the end of the series. In an interview with ScreenRant, Visitor revealed that she has a dream for bringing back Sisko (one that would involve Kira and Cirroc Lofton as Sisko's son, Jake, communicating with Sisko by using the Bajoran orbs), and it would absolutely work as a way to move the story from "Deep Space Nine" forward.
Kira would use the Bajoran orbs to speak with Sisko
At the end of "Deep Space Nine," Sisko was called to take his place as the Emissary of the Prophets, which meant he was pulled out of linear time. Having a "Deep Space Nine" revival without its captain could be daunting, but Visitor has a pretty great idea for how to make it work, saying:
"Well, something that I've always seen is I'm still on the station, and Cirroc [Lofton] is there, and I'll even dream further that Avery's voice comes out of an orb, and we can both access that. That seems like a really interesting idea. I mean, it's a space station. It's just a wonderful, useful way to put people together, and different species together."
Having Sisko speak to Kira and Jake through one of the several Bajoran orbs would be a great way to include him without bringing him out of the wormhole, which would be a challenge since Brooks has aged and Sisko would not have. We know that Kira is still on Deep Space Nine and is running things because of the "Lower Decks" episode, and Lofton has already said that he's game to return as Jake, so it's kind of perfect.
A Deep Space Nine reunion would provide needed closure
The finale of "Deep Space Nine" is excellent, but it does leave quite a few things open-ended, and a revival or reunion would allow for some much-needed closure. While we wouldn't be able to get much of an update on the likes of Odo (René Auberjonois) or Nog (Aron Eisenberg) since the actors who played those "Deep Space Nine" characters have unfortunately passed away, quite a few of the original Deep Space Nine crew are still around and would probably be up for more shenanigans on the promenade. Not only that, but the writers of "Deep Space Nine" even pitched their dream reunion episode for the documentary "What We Left Behind," and it sounds like they have quite a few ideas about where the crew of everyone's favorite Cardassian-designed space station ended up.
While the "Lower Decks" episode cleared up a few questions, like whether or not Morn was still Quark's top customer, there was plenty left untouched that could be mined for stories about the crew 30 or so years on. Jake, in particular, had a lot of loose ends. That includes the birth of his younger sibling, seeing as Sisko's wife Kasidy Yates (Penny Johnson Jerald) was pregnant with his baby when he was summoned by the prophets. Allowing Jake to step up and be a central protagonist in his father's place could be really satisfying, and honestly? The "Deep Space Nine" fans would be happy just to see any of the old gang again. Go Niners!