The Simpsons' 10 Most Shocking Deaths, Ranked

"The Simpsons," like any sitcom, tends to revert to the status quo by the end of every episode. Even when something outlandish happens, like Principal Skinner revealing he's not actually the real Seymour Skinner in one of the series' most infamous episodes, the residents of Springfield are more than happy to send things back to the way they were. But with death, there is no going back.

It's hard to mine death for comedy, but "The Simpsons" manages to find a way. Barring that, the show treats the deceased with a rare sense of reverence. "The Simpsons" may be a ridiculous animated sitcom, but even it has a sentimental streak every now and then. Granted, it's a well the show has only drunk from a few times over its lengthy run. Sure, background characters might die for a quick gag or to kickstart the main plot, but sometimes, characters we've really come to like end up biting the dust, never to return (unless it's in a "Treehouse of Horror" special).

Some Springfieldians have disappeared but don't quite qualify for this list. Dr. Marvin Monroe seems to exist within a limbo state where he's either dead or just been "very sick." Then there's the likes of Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz, both voiced by Phil Hartman, who were retired when Hartman died but could still be alive somewhere in the "Simpsons"-verse. Here are the most shocking "Simpsons" deaths we've mourned over the decades.