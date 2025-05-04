How Fat Tony's Voice Actor Felt About The Character's Death In The Simpsons

For the past three-plus decades on "The Simpsons," Anthony "Fat Tony" D'Amico (voiced by Joe Mantegna) has been embodying just about every movie and TV mobster stereotype while running the Springfield mafia. But did you know that the Fat Tony you may have been watching in recent seasons isn't the same Fat Tony who momentarily introduced Bart (Nancy Cartwright) to a life of (organized) crime way back in season 3? That's right — the original Fat Tony dies in the season 22 episode "Donnie Fatso," and while it may have seemed like a case of a recurring character on "The Simpsons" getting killed off for good, the status quo was ultimately restored when his replacement, the almost identically-nicknamed (but much slimmer) Fit Tony, gained so much weight that he looked exactly the same as his late cousin ... and subsequently took on his moniker.

Advertisement

In a 2024 interview with Cracked, Mantegna opened up about how he felt when he learned Fat Tony was going to die of a heart attack upon discovering that Homer (Dan Castellaneta), under the guise of mob crony Nicky Bluepants Altosaxophony (just go with it), is actually an FBI informant. "When I first read that script, I was devastated. I thought, 'Oh f***, I'm done. Fat Tony's over." That was, however, before the actor got to the end of the "Donnie Fatso" script, which explains how Fit Tony takes over from his cousin. "Then he gained some weight and they called him Fit-Fat Tony, but now he's just Fat Tony," he continued. "So, I wound up doing the same guy all over again."