The First Simpsons Character To Die Never Even Appeared On The Show

Though "The Simpsons" exists in a perpetual purgatory where nobody ever ages, the show has said goodbye to several characters over the years. Poor old Snowball I died prior to the series premiere, and Lisa had to say goodbye to Bleeding Gums Murphy in season 6. Maude Flanders then became the most significant, longest-lasting character to be killed off when she fell to her death in season 11. But long before any of these beloved "Simpsons" characters kicked the bucket, Abe Simpson lost his brother, Hubert, in a short from the "Tracey Ullman Show" years.

It's strange to think that the longest-running scripted series on TV started life as a series of shorts intended to act as bumpers between commercial breaks. But this is exactly how "The Simpsons" started life on comedy sketch series "The Tracey Ullman Show." On April 5, 1987, audiences first met Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Marge, and Homer as crudely drawn cartoon characters based on sketches from creator Matt Groening. These shorts had a surreal quality to them due to the janky animation style, which was even more lopsided and wacky than the early seasons of "The Simpsons" proper, and bizarre sound effects. But they were charming in their own way, and clearly well-received enough to launch what would become the defining show of the '90s.

Once that change occurred, and "The Simpsons" went prime-time, however, they left their "Tracey Ullman" years behind them, as evidenced by the fact that Hubert Simpson — who passed away in the "Ullman" short "The Funeral" — has never appeared in flashbacks or even been mentioned on the long-running series ever since.