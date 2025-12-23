It's 2025 And I Just Watched Gremlins For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

I know. I know. "Dani, how are you 30 or 40 years old and have never seen 'Gremlins'?"

Look, sometimes these things just happen. There are even people who only just watched "Jaws" for the first time in 2025. (Not that I would know anything about that.)

What matters is that this December, I finally sat down to watch director Joe Dante's gonzo 1984 Christmas tale about Rand Peltzer (Hoyt Axton), a down-on-his-luck inventor who buys a strange creature called a Mogwai from a shop in Chinatown for his son Billy's (Zach Galligan) Christmas present. The Mogwai, which Rand calls Gizmo, comes with three rules: no direct light, no water, and absolutely no food after midnight. While I thought I had absorbed quite a bit of "Gremlins" via pop culture osmosis, I really had no idea. This film is a whole lot meaner than I expected (though, apparently, its original script was even darker) and slyly subversive, with a smart anticapitalist bent. Oh, and Gizmo is freaking adorable. Grogu, eat your heart out.

There have been quite a few "Gremlins" competitors over the years, and while I have an immense amount of love for "Critters" and can't help but respect the weirdness of "Ghoulies," finally seeing the original "cute killer puppet" movie makes all of it make a whole lot more sense. "Gremlins" is a bonafide classic, and other than the story's beginning and end (which involve some insensitive Asian stereotypes), it's more than stood the test of time.