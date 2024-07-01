The Dog In Gremlins Was A Very Good Boy Who Thought The Monsters Were Real

"Gremlins" is a holiday classic — a fun, nasty little monster movie that's perfect to revisit when Christmas rolls around (in fact, it's so associated with the Christmas season that I honestly can't imagine watching it any other time of year, even though it opened in theaters in the summer of 1984). In "Gremlins," a small Norman Rockwell-like town descends into chaos when a group of mischievous monsters run amok. The monsters, the gremlins, spring forth from the body of a cute little critter known as a Mogwai, named Gizmo. While Gizmo is nice and cuddly, the gremlins are a bunch of slimy perverts who love to smoke cigarettes, destroy property, and kill people. All of this plays hell with the holiday season of poor local loser Billy (Zach Galligan), who is gifted Gizmo by his father (Hoyt Axton), a struggling inventor who can't quite get the hang of the whole "inventing" thing.

Also in the movie: Billy's very good dog named Barney. Barney, played by a dog actor named Mushroom (omg, adorable) is a very good movie dog — his reactions during scenes are perfect. In the "Gremlins" commentary track including on home video releases of the film, director Joe Dante calls the dog "the all-purpose cutaway" — whenever Dante and his editor Tina Hirsch were unsure how to punctuate a scene for maximum effect, they would simply cut to a reaction shot from Mushroom the dog.

In a recently published oral history of "Gremlins" from The Ringer, it's revealed why Mushroom was so good at his job: he thought all the monster puppets were real.