How Warner Bros. Bribed Gremlins Director Joe Dante To Create A Sequel

The summer movie season of 1984 was built around three guaranteed hits. Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" held pole position as a Memorial Day release, and was expected to dominate through to Labor Day. "Ghostbusters," with its irresistible trio of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, seemed poised to be a hybrid horror-comedy smash. And "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" felt like a brand-expanding opportunity for Gene Roddenberry's franchise.

No one knew what to make of "Gremlins." I don't remember seeing a single trailer for the film prior to its release, nor do I think much was revealed in the genre magazine pages of Starlog and Fangoria. All I had to go on was John Alvin's poster, which featured two furry hands poking out from a cracked-open shoebox. The tagline read "Cute. Clever. Mischievous. Intelligent. Dangerous." But Steven Spielberg's name on the one-sheet, two years after he'd produced the gleefully terrifying "Poltergeist," made it a must-see for movie-mad kids all over the country.

I wound up loving "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Ghostbusters," but "Gremlins" was the film I kept going back to see. Joe Dante's Looney Tunes-infused horror romp was gory, goofy, and gloriously anarchic. I got off on its irreverent energy, and read everything I could about the making of this brilliantly mad film. "Gremlins" stunned Hollywood by becoming the year's fourth highest-grossing movie, but I never found myself clamoring for a sequel, which was fortunate because Dante didn't want to make one. WB, however, desperately desired a second go-round with Gizmo and the gang, and when Dante kept turning them down, they gave him complete creative control. This got Dante's attention.