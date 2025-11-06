Gremlins 3 Is Finally Happening, But It's Missing The Most Important Part Of The Original Films
What's old is new again, and in today's edition of "Hollywood is desperate to squeeze every bit of nostalgia we have left," Warner Bros. is officially bringing "Gremlins" back to the big screen whether we want it or not. Per Variety, the news comes from the ardent cartoon supervillain and sworn enemy of the Looney Tunes, Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav, who made the announcement on an investor call.
"Gremlins 3" (official title TBD) is now set to be released theatrically on November 19, 2027. That's not all, as Steven Spielberg will also return as an executive producer, while Chris Columbus, who penned 1984's original "Gremlins," will direct and produce the threequel in addition to writing it with "Final Destination Bloodlines" directing duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, there are no further details on the film's plot or cast at this point, including whether the Gremlins will be CGI or remain practical creations.
Most importantly, there's no mention of "Gremlins 3" including the element that made the previous two entries in this horror-comedy property so special: director Joe Dante. Indeed, for the time being, it's unclear whether Dante will be involved at all with this new installment, but the fact he's not calling the shots is reason enough to be highly skeptical of this whole endeavor. It's not like Dante has distanced himself from the "Gremlins" franchise, either, having served as a consulting producer on the surprisingly good HBO Max animated series "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai." Hence, his absence here is suspicious.
Joe Dante made Gremlins special
You see, Dante had only worked on B-movies before he directed "Gremlins," and he definitely brought a B-movie sensitivity to the film. By focusing on the movie's horror and violence, all while taming it with a whimsical touch, Dante was able to turn "Gremlins" into a movie that startled millions of kids. Even today, the scene where Frances Lee McCain's character, Lynn Peltzen, microwaves a Gremlin and then kills another one with a blender is unforgettably gruesome. But Dante wasn't merely adept at bringing creature horror to the big screen; he also nailed the film's emotions and humor. The sight of the Gremlins terrorizing an entire town just wouldn't have been as effective if the audience hadn't cared about Zach Galligan's protagonist Billy and his relationship with his furry, adorable companion Gizmo.
Even on his absolutely wild 1990 follow-up, "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," Dante delivered the kind of bizarre, balls-to-the-wall film only a B-movie director could make, going all out on mocking Hollywood sequels and the very idea of a "Gremlins" franchise. The result is an ode to chaos that could never be truly replicated — let alone by a threequel.
Unfortunately, letting the past die is not in the cards for Warner Bros. Discovery. No, Zaslav's regime has made it clear it's hellbent on wringing every last ounce of creativity that its older franchises have left (be it "Gremlins" or "The Goonies").