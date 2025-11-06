Gremlins 3 Is Finally Happening, But It's Missing The Most Important Part Of The Original Films

What's old is new again, and in today's edition of "Hollywood is desperate to squeeze every bit of nostalgia we have left," Warner Bros. is officially bringing "Gremlins" back to the big screen whether we want it or not. Per Variety, the news comes from the ardent cartoon supervillain and sworn enemy of the Looney Tunes, Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav, who made the announcement on an investor call.

"Gremlins 3" (official title TBD) is now set to be released theatrically on November 19, 2027. That's not all, as Steven Spielberg will also return as an executive producer, while Chris Columbus, who penned 1984's original "Gremlins," will direct and produce the threequel in addition to writing it with "Final Destination Bloodlines" directing duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, there are no further details on the film's plot or cast at this point, including whether the Gremlins will be CGI or remain practical creations.

Most importantly, there's no mention of "Gremlins 3" including the element that made the previous two entries in this horror-comedy property so special: director Joe Dante. Indeed, for the time being, it's unclear whether Dante will be involved at all with this new installment, but the fact he's not calling the shots is reason enough to be highly skeptical of this whole endeavor. It's not like Dante has distanced himself from the "Gremlins" franchise, either, having served as a consulting producer on the surprisingly good HBO Max animated series "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai." Hence, his absence here is suspicious.