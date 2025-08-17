Gremlins 2: The New Batch Inspired The Funniest Possible Note From Steven Spielberg

With a movie so chock full of new ideas and Gremlin characters and jokes, it's not a surprise to hear the first cut of "Gremlins 2" was very, very long. And for a movie with so many gags, that was not good because it had to move fast to keep the crowd's energy up, which led to a lot of scenes getting cut. Dante and his producer Mike Finnell recorded a special commentary for these deleted scenes so fans can see some of the scenes and jokes that got left on the cutting room floor, and in the process, they shared a hilarious anecdote about what Steven Spielberg, who produced both Gremlins films, thought of their latest creation:

"I remember after the first screening, which was very long and had all this stuff in it, Steven called and so I said 'What'd you think' and he said 'Too many gremlins!'"

Steven. Buddy. The word "gremlins" is literally in the title! There had better be too many gremlins in it! The funniest part of this anecdote is that when they were making the original "Gremlins," it was the studio executives who thought the film had too many gremlins, to which Spielberg reportedly replied:

"Shall we cut them all out and call it 'People?'"

Spielberg's notes on the original film made the movie less gruesome and gave us the heroic Gizmo as a counterweight to the villainous gremlins, turning the film into a rare Christmas classic you can watch with the whole family that is also beloved by horror fans. It seems that Dante didn't listen to Spielberg's note about the sequel, but maybe he should have changed the title to "Gremlins 2: Too Many Gremlins."