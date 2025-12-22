The Best Movie Remake Of 2025 Was A Bold Take On An '80s Horror Cult Classic

Remakes of movies are nothing new. It feels like people think of it as something that Hollywood became obsessed with in the 2010s but, in reality, it's been a thing throughout film history. Of course, the 21st century has brought about an obsession with established IP, with remakes certainly becoming more common. That trend continued in 2025, as massive hits such as "Lilo & Stitch" (which topped $1 billion at the global box office) and "How to Train Your Dragon" ($636 million in theaters worldwide) were remakes.

Still, bigger doesn't always mean better. I can't claim to have seen every single movie remake in 2025, but director Mike P. Nelson's take on the controversial '80s cult classic "Silent Night, Deadly Night" earned its place atop the list of remakes this year. What Nelson did with the material is nothing shy of bold and audacious, resulting in something that feels almost entirely new yet undeniably woven with the DNA of the original. It exists as the best-case scenario for remaking a movie in the modern era.

Nelson's film, much like the original, begins with a young boy named Billy witnessing his parents brutal murder by a man in a Santa Claus suit. Years later, a now-grown-up Billy (Rohan Campbell) decides to don a Santa suit himself as he embarks on a string of violent murders. His motivations seem purely sinister, at least at first — but over time, his true mission comes into focus.

To put my cards fully on the table, I don't think this is a perfect movie by any stretch. I gave "Silent Night, Deadly Night" a 7 out of 10 review out of Fantastic Fest. But it stuck with me, more than many other arguably better movies did from this year. That says something.