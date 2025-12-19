All 7 Silent Night, Deadly Night Movies, Ranked

The horror genre is filled with franchises that see monstrous threats returning again and again in new movies over the years. Most peter out within a decade or so, but some see a much longer stretch of time between the first film and the last. Some of the top franchises, in that respect, include the likes of "Halloween" at 44 years, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" at 48 years, and "The Exorcist" at 52 years, the latter of which has a new entry coming from Mike Flanagan coming in the next year or two.

All three of those horror franchises are iconic, and it's probably safe to say that most people have heard of the films and character and maybe even seen a few of the films. It might surprise some of you, though, to learn that another one of the longest running horror film series kicked off way back in 1984 with a Christmas horror film called "Silent Night, Deadly Night." (See where it ranks on our massive Christmas horror movie list!)

A new film in the series, a reboot, hit theaters in 2025, making the "Silent Night, Deadly Night" franchise 41 years old now. Not bad for a mediocre little movie about a madman dressed like Santa Claus that was protested on release like no horror film since.

There are now seven movies total in the "Silent Night, Deadly Night" franchise — the original, four sequels (some in name only), and two reboots — and we're ranking them all right here.