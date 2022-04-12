Now You, Too, Can Have The Hot Dog Fingers From Everything Everywhere All At Once

The hot dog fingers in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" begin as what seems like a throwaway bit, but hilariously persist through the movie and end up present at some of its most poignant moments. It's only right, then, that the indie studio known for creative tie-in merchandise like a $450 "The Green Knight" sword or "Mid90s" mini skateboards would go all out with the hot dog fingers.

The pair of gloves comes in a classic Oscar Mayer color, with a packaging design to match. This isn't the first time the creative team behind the film has perfectly parodied a brand; just yesterday A24 posted a series of posters inspired by the movie, including one celebrating another of the film's funniest moments that includes the word "Daniels" written with the signature Disney "D." Clearly, the movie's boundless creativity expands far beyond what viewers see on screen.

The gloves are advertised as a "one size fits most" novelty, with the tagline "Together, life can be so delicious!" The yellow and red packaging leans into the bit by including typical grocery information, tweaked a bit in honor of the movie. "Contents: 1 pair (10 fingers)" the label says, next to a package date that matches up with the film's March 25, 2022 release date. While I personally like my fingers the way they are, I'm secretly hoping Hot Dog Fingers become a TikTok trend, bringing more viewers to this awesome movie and making our own world one surreal, ridiculous step closer to the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" multiverse.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is in theaters now.