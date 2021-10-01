You Can Now Own Gawain's Sword From The Green Knight For A Measly $450

Gawain's sword, now available at the A24 shop, is now available in a limited edition run of 150 units. The Online Ceramics-made weapon is a 42" long sword with a 33 ¼" stainless steel blade. It's covered in debossed detailing, including the text "Prove thy worth, or off with thy head." The steel is perfect for all your mythical quest-going needs.

With the nouveau-Medieval offering comes a faux-leather sheath for when your adventuring days are done, and it can be yours for only $450. If an immortal leafy knight strolls into your Christmas Party throwing challenges about (the scene that sets Sir Gawain on his adventure), you'll be more than ready to defend yourself. We do not, of course, recommend you actually challenge a Green Knight with said sword, both for legal reasons and because it didn't work out so well for dear Gawain.