This '80s Christmas Horror Movie Was So Controversial That Theaters Stopped Showing It

Charles E. Sellier Jr.'s 1984 slasher flick "Silent Night, Deadly Night" is a pretty silly movie. The creatives behind the film clearly started with the idea of a killer in a Santa Claus outfit and then backward-engineered a story as to how a young man might want to commit murders on Christmas Eve. The story goes that a young Billy (Jonathan Best) was visiting his mentally ill grandfather in 1971, at which point his grandfather began raving about how Santa Claus is evil and punishes the naughty. Then, on the drive home, a murderer dressed as Santa (and this is a total coincidence) attacked Billy's family's car, killing his parents.

At age eight (and now played by Danny Wagner) Billy is abused by a vicious nun at a convent orphanage. The Mother Superior (Lilyan Chauvin) tells the orphans that punishment and discipline are good, actually. Fast-forward to the present, and Billy (Robert Brian Wilson) is now 18 and trying to move into the world for the first time. He takes a job at a toy depot at Christmastime, where he's forced to don a Santa suit and talk to kids. Naturally, this affects Billy mentally, prompting him to go on a killing spree to punish all the naughty people of the world.

Billy's story is tragic, but seeing as "Silent Night, Deadly Night" is a trashy horror film, its creatives are more keen to focus on the mayhem and Christmas-themed violence. At one point, someone is strangled by Christmas tree lights, while a topless woman (all-time horror legend Linnea Quigley) is impaled on a mounted elk head.

This caused a minor scandal at the time. Many people found the idea of a killer Santa immensely distasteful, causing TV stations to pull the film's ads and scaring theaters away (per UPI).