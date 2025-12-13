10 Most Underrated Christmas Horror Movies, Ranked

Holiday horror films are a fairly varied subgenre, ranging from obvious holidays like Halloween and New Year's Eve to more obscure ones like Arbor Day. They appeal to filmmakers because they know there's a new audience to be found every year, and viewers often put their favorites on annual rotations. The biggest holiday for horror is Christmas (as evident in our ranking of 82 different Christmas horror movies back in 2017) because it's meant to be a day of joy, wonder, and giving, and that makes it the perfect setup for terror, suspense, and bloody eggnog.

There are a lot of great examples of Christmas horror — we ranked 25 of the best here, and new ones arrive every December — but there are also plenty that have been lost in the shuffle over the years or given a bad rap by naughty critics. The films below are a mix of those underseen and underrated good times, and as usual for these kinds of lists, our general metric is that they're sitting under a 3.0 on Letterboxd and/or lacking a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's not an exact science, but it's telling enough that critics and/or viewers aren't seeing their merits.

Now, keep reading for a look at 10 of the most underrated Christmas horror movies!