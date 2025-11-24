Scarlett Johansson Is Joining One Of The Most Iconic Horror Movie Franchises Ever

Johansson is best known for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her career spans decades, ranging from acclaimed dramas such as "Lost in Translation" to sci-fi blockbusters like "Lucy." Adding her to this mysterious new "Exorcist" movie signals the studio's desire to go big. It's not clear at this time who Johansson will play in this latest installment.

Plot details remain firmly under wraps. It's only been made clear that this won't be a sequel to "Believer," rather something else entirely. Flanagan previously said that he's "terrified" to take on "The Exorcist," while also admitting at the time that "the franchise has had its ups and downs." That would be a fair assessment of the situation.

"Believer," despite making $137 million at the box office, was a major down, critically speaking. That's in no small part because Universal made a $400 million deal with Morgan Creek in 2021 to produce a trilogy of "Exorcist" movies. In short, the studio needs big hits given the size of the deal.

Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek are on board the new movie as executive producers, with Jason Blum and Flanagan producing alongside David Robinson of Morgan Creek.

The original "The Exorcist" remains one of the most respected horror movies ever made. While not all of the sequels have lived up to it, "The Exorcist III" showed that good sequels are possible in this universe. The short-lived TV show also has its fans. Flanagan, whose credits include the likes of "Gerald's Game" and the criminally underseen "Hush," has proved himself a very adept genre storyteller. If anyone is capable of turning this ship around, it's him.

The new "Exorcist" movie remains without a release date, but stay tuned.