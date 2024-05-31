New Exorcist Director Mike Flanagan Is 'Terrified' To Be Taking On The Horror Classic [ATX Festival]

Earlier this month, horror mastermind Mike Flanagan was announced as the new heir apparent to the "Exorcist" franchise, assuming the reins from David Gordon Green in what's being described as a "radical new take" on the truly scary source material. Little is known about the "Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass" creator's plans for the long-running property, but at the annual ATX festival in Austin today, Flanagan spoke frankly about the pressure of crafting a new story in the shadow of one of the most frightening tales ever told.

"For 'The Exorcist' specifically, I'm f**king terrified," Flanagan admitted at a panel attended by /Film's Ryan Scott. A spotlight on adaptations titled "From Book To Script To Screen," the event also featured a number of other panelists, including the executive producers behind AMC's "Interview with the Vampire," ABC's "Will Trent," Netflix's "Black Mirror," and the Apple TV+ series "Silo." Flanagan drew crowd laughter when he answered a question about the simultaneous freedom and pressure of taking on a franchise by admitting he's scared as hell to tackle "The Exorcist." However, he also quickly established his "Exorcist" fan bona fides, talking up not just the classic 1973 film by William Friedkin, but also the sequels and books.