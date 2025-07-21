15 Best Werewolf Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Werewolf films have been a fairly ubiquitous presence in the horror genre for decades, but only a handful have really broken through to mainstream audiences. There are several reasons for that lack of popularity, but quality isn't necessarily one of them, as our list below will attest.

Like most horror subgenres, there isn't a single element that needs to go right for a werewolf film to work, but the transformation sequence and creature design are certainly up there. Even then, though, a big budget and Academy Award-winning makeup by the legendary Rick Baker couldn't save Joe Johnston's "The Wolfman" or earn it a spot below. Instead, it's a combination of factors that make a werewolf movie succeed, from nailing the tropes to displaying originality, and all the titles below find that right balance in one way or another.

When talking werewolf movies, it's worth pointing out that we're not considering films where the werewolf isn't the primary focus, so no "Trick 'r Treat" or "Monster Squad," and we're not interested in faux werewolves either. So don't go expecting to see otherwise great films like "Brotherhood of the Wolf" or "Wolfen" below. Now keep reading for our look at the 15 best werewolf movies ever made!