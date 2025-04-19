Why Jason Statham Turned Down Starring In A Cult Classic Werewolf Action Movie

Ever since 2002's "The Transporter" Jason Statham has been inseparable from a certain type of action movie that sees the British star playing some John Wick-level invulnerable badass. But Statham was churning out these actioners long before Keanu Reeves' hitman arrived in 2014. Statham has faced off against an assortment of faceless goons for the last 25 or so years, and has even bested a gigantic prehistoric shark in both "The Meg" and "The Meg 2: The Trench," which was lamentably a silly shark sequel with no bite. But we've never seen the man take on a werewolf, which at this point is surely one of the only things that could possibly overcome Statham's might.

Advertisement

As it happens, we almost got this historic face-off the same year that Statham starred in "The Transporter." The actor came very close to starring in a now cult classic werewolf action movie directed by British filmmaker Neil Marshall, who more recently oversaw the 2019 "Hellboy" reboot. Marshall had been working for quite some time before retooling the Dark Horse Comics character. In fact the action-packed filmography of the "Hellboy" director was launched with 2002's "Dog Soldiers," which followed a squad of British soldiers who undergo a training exercise in the Scottish Highlands only to be menaced by a pack of werewolves. The soldiers must then defend themselves against the onslaught by holing up in a house and fending off the rabid beasts until sunrise. Sadly, we just missed out on seeing Statham amid the action, as the actor had to turn down starring in "Dog Soldiers" at the last minute.

Advertisement