Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie Played An Unforgettable Role In Joaquin Phoenix's Awful Joker Sequel

The ending of the second "Joker" film frustrated fans and foes of the first film alike, as it appeared that Fleck had finally realized some of the follies of his actions in the first film, only to be brutally killed by someone else taking on the mantle of the Joker. Phillips felt like it was perfect because he never wanted Phoenix's Fleck to be "the" Joker, simply "a" Joker; one in a long line of disaffected and violent men. There's probably some social commentary there, but it feels pretty lost in the weird, musical nonsense that is "Joker" part 2, which is a real shame because Phillips almost seems to be onto something.

For his part, Storrie is actually pretty creepy and works well as a Joker who was inspired and then disappointed by Fleck, a copycat killer who destroyed his own maker. There's nothing romantic about the unnamed character, however, which means fans of "Heated Rivalry" probably won't feel the need to check out his performance unless they're extremely die-hard. I, for one, would rather watch the horny hockey show over the cracked-up comic book courtroom musical any day of the week. Some men just want to see the world burn, but the rest of us just want to see the hockey players kiss.

"Heated Rivalry" is now streaming on Crave and HBO Max. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is also on HBO Max.