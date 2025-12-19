5 Underrated Disney Flops That Are Worth Watching

Pour one out for Josh Boone and the cursed time he had making Marvel's "The New Mutants." Coming off of the hit "The Fault in Our Stars," the director was supposed to help expand the scope of the "X-Men" universe at Fox, with this movie meant to jumpstart a whole new trilogy centered around a new crop of younger mutants. That never came to pass and the movie got caught up in the Disney/Fox merger. Yet, the resulting movie does, in my humble opinion, deserve much better than its reputation suggests.

"The New Mutants" centers on five young mutants who are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution to supposedly cure them of the dangers of their powers. However, it's quickly revealed that their containment is part of something far more sinister.

At a time when superhero movies were the dominant force and when the "X-Men" franchise was spinning its wheels a bit, Boone tried to do something different. "The New Mutants" is more of a haunted house YA horror movie of sorts with young super-powered people in it. For all of the conversation around superhero movies and how rote they can be, this movie truly did try to break that mold, with more success than initial reviews ever gave it credit for. Five years removed, it feels even more refreshing than it did in 2020.

As for why it bombed? After the merger, Disney dumped "The New Mutants" in theaters in late 2020 when most theaters were still closed, essentially ensuring it would fail. It deserved better than, it deserves better now.