12 Great '70s Movies We Can't Believe Didn't Win An Oscar

The Oscars and its history of nominees and winners can often be taken as a useful snapshot of Hollywood in a given time period. While no one has really put stock in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as an arbiter of taste in about 50 years, lists of winners can give you a pretty good idea of what was popular, what was trendy, and what was acclaimed in, say, a particular decade.

This, of course, only makes it weirder to learn that certain beloved, iconic, and Academy-friendly movies have no Oscars to their name. In the '70s, the Academy's batting average was higher than usual, courtesy of its taste for aesthetic adventure brought on by New Hollywood. But there are still some enormous classics that got fully shut out despite checking all the boxes of Oscar-readiness — we're not talking "Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles" here, but films that should fall right in with what the Academy Awards were built to reward. Here are 12 great '70s movies that we can't believe didn't win any Oscars.