Can A Film Ever Win All Four Acting Oscars? An Investigation

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

With all the milestones that have occurred throughout the 95-year history of the Academy Awards, there are still plenty of accomplishments that have not transpired. No Black woman has ever been nominated for Best Director, and no Black person has ever won that category. No animated film has ever won Best Picture, and no documentary has ever been nominated. I do believe all of these things will eventually happen in the future. As the diversity of the industry steadily increases and Academy membership gradually expands, these sorts of things must happen as time moves on.

But there is one thing I remain skeptical about when it comes to Oscars milestones. It has nothing to do with representation, nor does it have to do with under-appreciated genres or mediums. This particular milestone would simply be a show of pure dominance at the ceremony. To this day, no film in history has ever won all four acting awards at the Oscars. Only three films have come inches away from achieving it: Eliza Kazan's "A Streetcar Named Desire," Sidney Lumet's "Network," and last year's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," from Daniels. Each of these movies won three out of the four acting prizes, but none could pull out the full sweep.

I want to use these three movies as case studies and see if any of them actually had a fighting chance to win all four races. Maybe they could provide a blueprint for how a future film could actually do the seemingly impossible, and if no movie can, what is preventing it from happening?