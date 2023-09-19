The Chase Sequence In What's Up, Doc? Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we give some well-deserved flowers to one of the greatest screwball comedies ever made, "What's Up, Doc?," and its comedic masterclass of a climactic chase sequence.)

At this point, many of the movies and shows covered in this column have shared a number of things in common. Each entry is commonly considered (or ought to be, at least) among the finest action scenes ever filmed. They all have something to teach us about the myriad of ways to properly communicate character through action. But, admittedly, the vast majority of choices have also resided more or less within the same tone and genre. That's why this latest entry serves as a much-needed reminder to upend our narrow assumptions of what constitutes the best action and broaden our horizons.

"What's Up, Doc?" may not be the first film (or even fifth) to come to mind in discussions of the late, great director Peter Bogdanovich's filmography, but don't take that as a slight against what he managed to accomplish in the 1972 film — seemingly on little more than a whim and a dare. With the advantage of stars Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand as the co-leads, practically oozing chemistry in their every second of screentime together, the filmmaker anchored an absolute farce of a story through Streisand's whirlwind agent of chaos Judy Maxwell, who descends upon a hotel, targets O'Neal's nerdy, straight-laced, and unwittingly charming musicologist Howard Bannister, and unleashes a hurricane of hijinks that starts with four identical overnight bags filled with extremely different belongings.

These all come together in one brilliant extended sequence that begins in the streets of San Francisco and ends in the bay.