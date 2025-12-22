Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: Ramona Flowers' Evil Exes, Ranked

Relatability is crucial in cinema — and there's basically nothing more relatable than the idea that all of your exes are evil and are hellbent in getting in the way of a good relationship and thus make an official league where they make your new partner fight them. Too much? OK, maybe. But there's something there to connect with, especially as it's presented to us in "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," Edgar Wright's masterful 2010 live-action adaptation and one of the most unique comic book movies ever.

There's a lot to be said about what Ramona Flowers, the film's central love interest (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), goes through in her past to get to where she is when we meet her, because how she goes about her relationship with the title character Scott (Michael Cera) speaks to the confusion that washes over you when love becomes challenging.

But we're not actually going to go into all of that. Instead, we're going to rank Ramona's seven evil exes on coolness (from least to most) and how toxic they are as people (most to least), using elements like their character design, their personalities, their actions, and their intentions as a litmus. What can I say, Ramona's roster is impossibly cool, despite mostly being kind of the worst. It's a skill.

Plus, the performances from the actors who play the exes in the film are going to factor into the ranking a bit as well, mainly because they're all so spot on. Moral of the story is, we're just trying to have a good time here, so we're going to do this ranking the fun way.

Without further ado, here are all seven of Ramona Flowers' evil exes from "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," ranked from worst to best.