Chris Evans Will 'Never Say Never' To A Marvel Return

At this stage, everyone knows the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a tough place. And it's not just about widespread so-called "superhero fatigue": We have far too much of the MCU, but the films have also suffered from lackluster scripts and some truly horrendous CGI that seems to be the product of overworked VFX artists being pushed to produce results in unrealistic time frames. No wonder those VFX artists are fed up with Marvel.

There's also the issue of these ubiquitous Disney+ shows, which seem to come and go without making any sort of impact at all. Joss Whedon even predicted Marvel's modern day MCU woes back in 2015, highlighting the dangers of "serialized storytelling," and its tendency to "turn the motion picture experience into episodic TV," which ultimately just makes every supposed "storyline" feel more like a way to set up some future event.

So, what can save Marvel during such tumultuous times? Whatever it is, the MCU will need to rediscover what made it the juggernaut of a franchise it was from 2008-2019. During the time between "Iron Man" and "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Studios managed to build previously under-appreciated comic book characters, including Tony Stark himself, into premier superheroes, beloved by all. Many of these foundational MCU heroes have since moved on, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Stark perishing in the aforementioned "Endgame" and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/Captain America handing his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

While it might seem like a cheap attempt to leverage fan nostalgia and right the ship, we've all thought about what bringing back some of those beloved heroes might do for Marvel's cinematic fortunes. And it seems a Steve Rogers return isn't entirely off the table.