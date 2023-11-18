Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Is The Latest Project To Skewer Pathetic, Attention-Seeking Billionaires

There's a self-awareness to Matthew and Gideon that real-life wealthy public figures just don't seem to have, but their final exchange sounds like something we wish Musk would say. "You think I enjoy being a CEO? I've lost billions!" Matthew admits to Gideon. "Is there any way you would take the empire back? Just let me keep my show, and the rest of it is yours." The Twitter (now X) CEO has lost billions on his social media takeover, and reports indicate that he's clearly miserable about his bad reputation at least some of the time, but he just can't seem to let the Elon show stop going. In the fantastical world of Scott Pilgrim, Matthew's random attempt to make everyone love him works ("I like Matthew now!" one audience member declares, hilariously on-the-nose), because cool fights are the true currency of this universe.

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" might have a silly, lighthearted take on wealth and villainy, but it also packs a whole lot of subtle sincerity into its short runtime. By season's end, both Scott and Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winestead) have fought off their worst fears about their future selves, instead choosing a present-day relationship that's healthy and happy. Of course, the show ends with one last threatening postscript from Gideon, so it's not a complete happy ever after. Freaking billionaires!

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is now streaming on Netflix.