James Gunn's Superman Made One Of The Previous Man Of Steel Stars Cry

Superman has been a part of American history for the better part of the century. He's famously faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. But he can also cry — at least according to one actor who once donned the iconic blue-and-red spandex.

While audiences might associate the character of Superman with either James Gunn's hope-punk defender of justice from his recent blockbuster smash hit "Superman" or with Henry Cavill's depiction in Zack Snyder's brooding "Man of Steel," the truly definitive performance of Superman against which all others are judged remains Christopher Reeve's iconic portrayal of Kal-El from 1978's "Superman." While the film's three sequels produced diminishing results, Reeve's performance endured in cinema history. So when "X-Men" director Bryan Singer was hired to direct a new take on the iconic hero in the mid-2000s, he looked back to Christopher Reeve and fashioned his film as a pseudo-sequel to "Superman" and "Superman II," signposting this ethos with the title "Superman Returns."

Filling Reeve's shoes was no easy task, and Singer found his new Superman in Brandon Routh. The young actor was given the seemingly impossible task of portraying not just Superman, but Christopher Reeve's Superman, and the fact that the film got as close to it did to succeeding is a testament to Routh's love for the character.

While Routh always held out hope "Superman Returns" would get a sequel, his hopes slowly fizzled out over the years. Now, almost twenty years later, Superman has returned to theaters, and Routh shared his thoughts and feelings about James Gunn's take on the character and David Corenswet's performance as Kal-El.