Literally Nothing Happens In Pluribus Episode 7 - Here's Why That's Not A Bad Thing

Hello, Carol. This article contains spoilers for episode 7 of "Pluribus."

Boy, I sure hope everyone tuning in to "Pluribus" every week knew what they were in for beforehand. Creator Vince Gilligan's prior shows, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," obviously contained a whole lot of his DNA, but they also felt somewhat larger than himself at the same time. The Apple TV series "Pluribus," on the other hand, feels like one that bears all his hallmarks in their purest and most unfiltered forms — and episode 7, titled "The Gap," takes that to an even greater extreme. Whether or not viewers will prove to have enough patience for that approach in this latest hour is another question.

It's funny how much changes in just a week. After episode 6 brought an end to Carol Sturka's (Rhea Seehorn) most pressing concern (namely, whether the hive mind that's taken over the planet would forcibly cause her and the other survivors to join them once they figure out how), this latest installment deals with the aftermath of that revelation ... and it's likely not what anyone would've expected. Freed from any immediate concerns for her own well-being, but unable to do anything to reverse the extraterrestrial virus without anyone else willing to help her, Carol spirals into a seemingly inescapable cycle of depression. What unfolds over her half the storyline (the other half being the plodding journey of Carlos-Manuel Vesga's ever-stubborn Manousos) is an exercise in mundanity — aimless rounds of golf, joyless fireworks displays, and fancy dinners that only exacerbate her own loneliness.

It's as bleak and potentially divisive an hour of "Pluribus" as we've seen yet. To steal a famous "Seinfeld"-ism, nothing happens. But for those willing to go along with such deliberate pacing, here's why it works.