Literally Nothing Happens In Pluribus Episode 7 - Here's Why That's Not A Bad Thing
Hello, Carol. This article contains spoilers for episode 7 of "Pluribus."
Boy, I sure hope everyone tuning in to "Pluribus" every week knew what they were in for beforehand. Creator Vince Gilligan's prior shows, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," obviously contained a whole lot of his DNA, but they also felt somewhat larger than himself at the same time. The Apple TV series "Pluribus," on the other hand, feels like one that bears all his hallmarks in their purest and most unfiltered forms — and episode 7, titled "The Gap," takes that to an even greater extreme. Whether or not viewers will prove to have enough patience for that approach in this latest hour is another question.
It's funny how much changes in just a week. After episode 6 brought an end to Carol Sturka's (Rhea Seehorn) most pressing concern (namely, whether the hive mind that's taken over the planet would forcibly cause her and the other survivors to join them once they figure out how), this latest installment deals with the aftermath of that revelation ... and it's likely not what anyone would've expected. Freed from any immediate concerns for her own well-being, but unable to do anything to reverse the extraterrestrial virus without anyone else willing to help her, Carol spirals into a seemingly inescapable cycle of depression. What unfolds over her half the storyline (the other half being the plodding journey of Carlos-Manuel Vesga's ever-stubborn Manousos) is an exercise in mundanity — aimless rounds of golf, joyless fireworks displays, and fancy dinners that only exacerbate her own loneliness.
It's as bleak and potentially divisive an hour of "Pluribus" as we've seen yet. To steal a famous "Seinfeld"-ism, nothing happens. But for those willing to go along with such deliberate pacing, here's why it works.
In Pluribus episode 7, the ennui is everything
It's the end of the world as we know it, as Carol softly hums to herself in the opening scenes of this week's "Pluribus," but not everyone has the same idea of how to respond to that. Though separated by thousands of miles without ever once sharing the screen just yet, Carol and Manousos' very different trajectories in this episode speak directly to that idea. Plot-wise, neither makes any real sort of progress whatsoever. Carol makes no forward movement at all with her plan to fight back against the hive mind and save the world. Manousos, meanwhile, insists on arranging his own travel from Paraguay all the way to New Mexico — but fails to make it through the eponymous Darien Gap region of wilderness between Panama and Colombia unscathed. The episode ends just as it began, with Carol and Manousos still left to fend for themselves. Character-wise, however, things couldn't be more different.
Maybe our two unknowingly-linked survivors are finally beginning to rethink their place in this world. The abrupt disappearance of the hive mind from Carol's daily life has clearly taken its toll, as our presumptive main protagonist finds herself consumed by ennui and a lack of purpose. Her depression almost ends up taking her own life, as she nearly lets a wayward firework towards the end of the episode explode directly in her face ... only narrowly missing by inches through sheer luck. Carol finally decides she's had enough and asks Zosia (Karolina Wydra) to return, sobbing and embracing this avatar of the hive mind as if they were long-lost friends. For Manousos, a similarly desperate situation (with an assist by some deadly palm tree needles) compels him to set aside his ways and ask the hive for help.
Pluribus might divide audiences this week, but it'll reward patient viewers
There's no getting around how slow and uneventful this episode of "Pluribus" truly is, but leave it to Vince Gilligan to make even nothing feel like something. Viewers have already seemed to have some trouble adjusting to the show's sense of rhythm and narrative, considering how many appeared confused by a fairly straightforward moment way back in episode 2. This time, however, there isn't even the illusion of hidden details or secret reveals to help win over anyone put off by an entire hour of very little actually happening to move the plot forward. Misguided accusations of "filler" are almost certain to follow, but perhaps we can entertain the notion that this is all in service of the larger story Gilligan has on his mind?
The funny thing about weekly television releases is that, by their very nature, viewers are required to be patient — but that only ever seems to inspire the opposite. Recent shows like "The Last of Us" received backlash among fans before the second season had even been released, while others inspired harsh critiques for endings that didn't live up to expectations. (To be fair, that underwhelming "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale earned that ill will.) With "Pluribus," episode 7 will likely test that notion to its very limits. Hopefully, those itching for a more energetic and momentum-building story can appreciate why that would've made no sense for where both characters find themselves at this crucial moment. Knowing Gilligan's sensibilities, we can safely expect things to ramp up in the final pair of episodes.
For now, though? A little patience goes a long way. New episodes of "Pluribus" stream on Apple TV every Friday.