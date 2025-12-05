Pluribus Episode 6 Suggests We May Be Rooting For The Wrong Character After All

This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 6.

Vince Gilligan did it again, didn't he? The "Breaking Bad" creator has said he doesn't want to be remembered for Walter White (Bryan Cranston), and he's expressed a wish to write a genuinely heroic protagonist. Even so, it's increasingly starting to seem that he may have pulled the old "Mr. Chips turns into Scarface" on us once more.

Let's take a look at Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), our "Pluribus" protagonist who's also rapidly becoming the odds-on favorite at the "worst person in the world" Olympics. "Pluribus" season 1, episode 6 reveals that the hive mind will be starving within a decade or so because of its refusal to kill anything, including plants. We also find out that to prevent billions of people from starving to death, Koumba Diabaté (Samba Schutte) and the other survivors are actively staying in touch, working to communicate with the hive mind and trying to save it. Well, everyone except Carol and Manousos (Carlos Manuel Vesga), the self-isolating guy from Paraguay who has no way of knowing what's up just yet.

In effect, this means that Carol is seen as the closest thing the whole wide world has to an arch-villain. Both the hive mind and the other immune people are actively freezing her out because she's extremely disruptive. Already in episode 2 ("Pirate Lady"), Carol established herself as Vince Gilligan's most dangerous protagonist, courtesy of her eight-figure body count caused by the angry outbursts that can send the hive mind in seizures. With the entire rest of the world now against Carol — and not without reason — it might just be that "Pluribus" has tricked us into rooting for the wrong character.