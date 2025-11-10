Apple TV Users Are All Arguing Over A Major Pluribus Episode 2 Scene

This article contains spoilers for episode 2 of "Pluribus."

I'm as guilty of this as anybody else: I sometimes realize that I'm watching a big screen while holding a smaller screen and feel like I'm going insane. I've been making an effort recently to put my phone away while I watch stuff (and frankly, that's why I'll never give up on going to movie theaters even as streamers keep undercutting their own success by releasing movies for a few weeks before punting them to Netflix). With that said, there's some kerfuffle on the Internet about the second episode of "Pluribus" and its unsettling cold open, and the confusion might be due to multitasking.

In the near-silent opening of "Pirate Lady," the second episode of Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi drama on Apple TV starring his "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn, we see a woman covered in dirt and grime navigate her way through an empty city that appears to be in the Middle East somewhere. As she boards a moped and drives by survivors of the virus loading dead bodies into trucks and makeshift morgues, she commandeers an abandoned cargo plane (who does she think she is, Nathan Fielder?!) and flies it to Albuquerque, where Seehorn's Carol Sturka is one of the few people unaffected by the sudden virus.

Apparently, over on social media, some users had no idea that the woman in the cold open is Zosia, a representative of the world's newly formed hive mind played by Karolina Wydra, who appears throughout the rest of "Pirate Lady" (and, incidentally, gives the episode its name). "Just saw some people in a 'Pluribus' group say they just realized this was Zosia ... like people really don't pay attention when they watch TV, huh," @shortnsevered wrote on the social media platform X.