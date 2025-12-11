12 Best Christmas Movies Streaming On Hulu

Christmas is one of the most festive and atmospherically evocative holidays of the year, with countless movies taking advantage of its yuletide sensibilities. As perennial audience favorites, virtually every major streaming service has their own robust selection of Christmas movies to watch. This, of course, includes Hulu, with its holiday library bolstered by the digital platform's merger with Disney+. For those trying to get into the spirit of the season, this gives the service a particularly extensive list of Christmas movies to choose from, .

Whether it's enduring classics from Hollywood's Golden Age or modern family-favorites, there are plenty of holiday favorites on Hulu. The platform also has maturely subversive comedies skewering cheery expectations and movies that have been embraced as Christmas movies despite their genre bonafides. Simply put, if you're looking to ring in Christmas with quality holiday movies, Hulu definitely has you covered.

Here are the 12 best Christmas movies currently streaming on Hulu that you should check out this holiday season.