Why Hulu Merging With Disney+ Is A Bad Idea

If you've been paying attention, you probably saw this one coming. Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that Hulu and Disney+ will be merging into a single streaming interface. It's the natural extension of the "Hulu on Disney+" integration made in 2024, which added a tab for Hulu movies and shows in the Disney+ interface for users with subscriptions to both services.

Numbers from the end of June 2025 put the total number of subscribers across both platforms at 183 million worldwide, with the majority — about 128 million — coming from Disney+. Bundle deals between the two and Disney's other major streaming platform, ESPN+, have been common in recent years, but it's clear that the Disney+ brand is currently stronger.

"Over the coming months, we will be implementing improvements within the Disney Plus app, including exciting new features and a more personalized homepage," Iger said in Disney's recent quarterly earnings report (via CNET), "all of which will culminate with the unified Disney Plus and Hulu streaming app experience that will be available to consumers next year." Taking that at face value, it means that the Disney+ app will be the last one standing of the two, with all of Hulu's content being consolidated into the platform.

While this may have been inevitable, it isn't necessarily a good thing. Price hikes across the streaming market have hit consumers hard over the last few years, including ones for Disney+. This consolidation could make that an even larger problem, with fewer options for subscribers to pick and choose which libraries they want access too — though Disney is sure to introduce a new suite of subscription tiers as part of the merger. Either way, there are still big questions to ask about the state of Disney+ as a whole.