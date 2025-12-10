Kevin Smith Has The Perfect Replacement For The Late Alan Rickman In Dogma 2 [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the greatest losses Hollywood endured in the past decade was that of Alan Rickman. After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Rickman passed away in 2016 at the age of 69. He left behind a legacy of incredible performances, from his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company to his iconic villain performances as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" and the Sheriff of Nottingham in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves." Not to mention, his beloved turn as Professor Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Perhaps one of the actor's more under-appreciated roles came in Kevin Smith's "Dogma," where the British thespian played Metatron, a seraph who acts as the voice of God, often not able to hide his frustration with humanity. Rickman brought his signature wry delivery and plenty of gravitas to the role, and it's a shame he's no longer around to reprise the role in "Dogma 2," a sequel that Smith is currently working on after recently regaining the rights to the movie and re-releasing it on 4K for physical media and digital retailers. However, the filmmaker has already thought about how he'd want to carry on Rickman's legacy with the perfect replacement.

If all goes well, Smith is hoping to have "The Queen" star Helen Mirren step up to fill the gap left behind by the dearly departed Alan Rickman.