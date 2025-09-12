Pierce Brosnan's New Crime Comedy Is No Match For KPop Demon Hunters On Netflix's Top Charts

On paper, the ambitious new Netflix crime comedy "The Thursday Murder Club" should represent the cream of the crime mystery crop. Directed by Chris Columbus, it teams up Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as a group of retired folks who decide to spend their spare time trying to figure out unsolved crimes, only to end up in the middle of a far more pressing murder investigation than their usual cold cases.

Netflix released the movie on August 22, 2025, to positive reviews, but unfortunately, "The Thursday Murder Club" hasn't quite found its audience. While the streamer's hit movie du jour — the animated phenomenon "KPop Demon Hunters," released on June 20 and already the most-watched Netflix Original ever — has continued to endure near the top of Netflix's domestic Top 10 most watched list, "The Thursday Murder Club" is already perilously close to the bottom. And where "KPop Demon Hunters "continues to draw viewers to the tune of a number two spot on the list, "The Thursday Murder Club" holds a number nine spot, which really isn't where a recent high-profile streaming movie release wants to be at this stage of its life cycle.