Pierce Brosnan's New Crime Comedy Is No Match For KPop Demon Hunters On Netflix's Top Charts
On paper, the ambitious new Netflix crime comedy "The Thursday Murder Club" should represent the cream of the crime mystery crop. Directed by Chris Columbus, it teams up Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as a group of retired folks who decide to spend their spare time trying to figure out unsolved crimes, only to end up in the middle of a far more pressing murder investigation than their usual cold cases.
Netflix released the movie on August 22, 2025, to positive reviews, but unfortunately, "The Thursday Murder Club" hasn't quite found its audience. While the streamer's hit movie du jour — the animated phenomenon "KPop Demon Hunters," released on June 20 and already the most-watched Netflix Original ever — has continued to endure near the top of Netflix's domestic Top 10 most watched list, "The Thursday Murder Club" is already perilously close to the bottom. And where "KPop Demon Hunters "continues to draw viewers to the tune of a number two spot on the list, "The Thursday Murder Club" holds a number nine spot, which really isn't where a recent high-profile streaming movie release wants to be at this stage of its life cycle.
The Thursday Murder Club is a worthy whodunnit that hasn't found its audience yet
The whodunnit trend of recent years has already given viewers Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot movies and Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" films, including the upcoming Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) locked-room murder movie "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." Streaming platforms have also thrown some very interesting shows in the mix. Peacock has the excellent Natasha Lyonne case-of-the-week series "Poker Face," for instance, while Hulu has graced crime fans with the star-studded "Only Murders in the Building."
Unfortunately, it seems that not every project in this genre can be a winner. "The Thursday Murder Club" is doing pretty much everything right, from rolling out an absolutely stacked cast to presenting a genuinely fascinating murder case — but still, it has failed to make an immediate impact. Perhaps time will be gentle to the film, and Netflix subscribers will eventually discover the charms of a movie that features absolute gem actors like Tom Ellis ("Lucifer"), David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), Richard E. Grant ("Withnail and I," "Loki"), and Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones," "Slow Horses") in supporting roles. Right now, however, "The Thursday Murder Club" certainly doesn't seem like the kind of hit Netflix may have hoped it would become.
"The Thursday Murder Club" is now streaming on Netflix.