Only Murders In The Building's Creators Have One Actor They Want On The Show

As Tiffany Little Canfield made clear, securing Meryl Streep for "Only Murders" is a massive coup because there's no way to aim higher than her. Streep, after all, has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards, winning three. Great as he is, not even Daniel Day-Lewis (who also has three wins but "only" six Oscar nominations in total) can top that.

That being said, it's true that Day-Lewis' services are considerably more difficult to acquire. Not only has he worked far more sparingly than Streep over the course of their respective careers, but he also hasn't really done TV roles since the mid-1980s. Besides, Day-Lewis has retired from acting, so there's that. And yes, he has since, in a sense, "un-retired" by starring opposite Sean Bean in "Anemone," the 2025 directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, and the actor's first film since 2017's "Phantom Thread." But honestly? That seems a lot more like Day-Lewis adding "father of the year" to his already impressive award cabinet than a full-blown return to acting.

Meanwhile, Streep has been happy to do the occasional side quest on TV projects like "Big Little Lies" and "Angels in America." In fact, Streep blessed "Only Murders in the Building" with her presence because she actively wanted to: Before her recurring character, Loretta Durkin, debuted in "Only Murders" season 3, it was Streep who reached out to the makers of the show to see if they could work together. Sure, if "Only Murders" can lure Day-Lewis in to scowl at the podcaster trio at some point, it absolutely should ... but when the best working actor on the planet has already rang your doorbell, it's probably best to count your blessings.

