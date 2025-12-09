Here's Why Gladiator 2 Didn't Work, According To Russell Crowe

Well, we now know of one high-profile person who was very much not entertained, at least. Ridley Scott's long-awaited legacy sequel "Gladiator II" sort of came and went last year. It was mostly saved by a scene-stealing Denzel Washington, but otherwise, Scott's film earned a muted reception from critics and audiences alike — a stark difference from its own obvious awards ambitions and its predecessor's sterling showing at the Oscars in 2001. We can count "Gladiator" leading man Russell Crowe among those who came away somewhat less than impressed, apparently, as the star is finally opening up about his thoughts on exactly what he felt went wrong.

Although he died at the end of Scott's original 2000 movie, Crowe's Maximus came surprisingly close to appearing in "Gladiator II" before the idea was ultimately rejected. So, that may, in part, explain why the Oscar-winning Crowe isn't pulling any punches when it comes to the follow-up film. In an interview with the Australian radio program Triple J (via The Playlist), Crowe bluntly stated his criticisms of "Gladiator II" without ever actually naming the movie — though it's not exactly subtle, of course. As it turns out, his issues weren't necessarily with the sequel's technical aspects or screenplay, but something much more specific (and personal) than that. I'll let him take it away from here: