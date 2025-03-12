How Gladiator 2 Almost Brought Back Russell Crowe's Maximus

We waited a long, long time for director Ridley Scott to make a sequel to his beloved 2000 Best Picture-winning classic, "Gladiator." That sequel arrived in late 2024 in the form of "Gladiator II." Though not nearly as roundly praised as its predecessor, the sequel did finish as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, and it did so without bringing back its previous star, Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius. That's because Maximus died in the first one ... but that didn't prevent the writers from trying to bring him back anyway.

In a recent interview with The Direct, screenwriter Peter Craig revealed that there was, at one point, a scene that would have brought back Crowe as Maximus. This would have taken place towards the end of the film and it would have happened via a flashback with Paul Mescal's Lucius, who (spoiler alert) is actually Maximus' son. Here's what Craig had to say about it:

"There was an idea that the Romans had that you could talk to your ancestors, and they have these underground catacombs where people's urns and ashes and bones were all buried beneath the city. There had been a scene where once Lucius finds out that it's his father, he goes down there and he finds his grave. And there was just going to be a really brief flashback with Russell."

For what it's worth, only two actors from the first "Gladiator" returned in the sequel: Connie Nielsen (Lucilla) and Derek Jacobi (Senator Gracchus). So it's not as though Crowe was missing out on some big reunion. Still, it's easy to see why Craig and Scott at least considered this option.