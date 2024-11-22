Gladiator 2 Is Haunted By The Specter Of Russell Crowe's Maximus

Spoilers for "Gladiator II" follow.

There were so many hurdles Ridley Scott would inevitably encounter by daring to return to ancient Rome with "Gladiator II." How could the legendary filmmaker pull off a follow-up to his Oscar-winning epic? Well, the second Paul Mescal — who is appointed to carry on swinging the sword as the Colosseum's newest star — shuffles sand between his hands, there's no doubt that the spectacle audiences loved in the first chapter has returned. There's also plenty of backstabbing and power trips at play thanks to the scene-devouring Denzel Washington. And yet, even with all the blood, gore, and historically inaccurate CGI sharks, the unavoidable truth about "Gladiator II" is that it can't shake itself from the shadow of it's forgotten hero: Maximus Decimus Meridius, the general that became a slave, the slave that became a gladiator, and the gladiator that earned Russell Crowe a shiny gold statue for his troubles.

In its opening moments the film wastes no time reminding us of what came before, thanks to a vibrant title sequence that gives some of the star's pivotal scenes from "Gladiator" a striking coat of paint. There's Crowe's iconic turn to the camera before laying into his "My name is Maximus" speech, as well as the hair-raising showdown with Joaquin Phoenix's wreath-wearing weasel, Commodus. What's perhaps so frustrating about this is that while there are enough pieces in "Gladiator II" to make a whole new puzzle, it chooses to force in old ones that Crowe handled so much better.

In case you were wondering: no, Russell Crowe doesn't make new appearance in "Gladiator II." Some footage of him from the original movie is reused here and there, but this is a movie about a brand new character. And yet, the actions of Crowe's Maximus continue to overshadow everything that happens here.