Only Two Actors From The First Gladiator Return For The Sequel
Spoilers for "Gladiator II" follow.
The end of "Gladiator" felt hopeful and triumphant. Though the Roman General turned rebellious gladiator Maximus (Russell Crowe) ultimately met his demise in a Colosseum battle due to a stealthy stab from the scheming Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), he was able to kill the corrupt leader before taking his last breath, all for the hope of turning Rome back into a republic that belonged to the people.
Unfortunately, when the story of the Roman people continues in "Gladiator II," the dream of the late Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) has not been realized. Around 15 years have passed since the events of "Gladiator," there are now two insufferable, bratty emperors (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger) leading Rome, and the city is no more free than it was when Maximus killed Commodus. Things have actually taken a turn for the worse, even as Rome continues to conquer more countries around the world.
However, there are those who are still trying to free Rome of its corrupt leaders. Even Rome's victorious General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) has grown tired of the emperors sending him into battle over and over again. Along with a group of other like-minded Romans in key positions of influence, Acacius hopes to overthrow the emperors, and there are two characters from the original "Gladiator" joining him. In fact, they're the only actors who returned for director Ridley Scott's long-awaited, eagerly anticipated sequel.
Connie Nielsen returns as Lucilla
First up, the return of this character isn't surprising in the least, because she's been a major part of the movie's marketing. In fact, her role in the movie's marketing kinda takes the wind out of the sequel's sales a little bit. Trailers and TV spots for "Gladiator II" have really honed in on the fact that the film's main character, Hanu (played by Paul Mescal), is actually Lucius, the son of Emperor Commodus' sister Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), played by a young Spencer Treat Clark in the original movie. Furthermore, he's also the illegitimate son of Maximus. However, during the first half of the movie, this detail is played up as a secret to be discovered. Of course, thanks to the marketing, that's only a secret to the characters in the story rather than the audience, which feels like a misguided decision. But I digress.
In "Gladiator II," Lucilla is married to General Acacius, and they're both part of a secret plot to overthrow Emperor Geta (Quinn) and Emperor Caracalla (Hechinger). In addition, Lucilla's role is a big part of the movie's emotional core, as she's devastated when she realizes that the mysterious new gladiator in the games is her son. Almost immediately after the events of the original "Gladiator," Lucilla sent her son off away from Rome, so that he wouldn't be at risk of being killed by those attempting to keep him from being the next emperor. Sadly, Lucius holds a grudge over his mother essentially abandoning him. Eventually, they make amends, but there is not a happy ending in store for Lucilla.
Derek Jacobi is back as Senator Gracchus
The only other actor to return from the original "Gladiator" is Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus. In the first movie, Gracchus is one of several key people in power in Rome who attempt to overthrow Emperor Commodus. At first, Gracchus admires Commodus' attempt to appeal to the people of Rome by having gladiator games, but when a meeting with the emperor proves that he has no idea how to keep Rome on his side, he turns on him and joins the rebellion. So it should come as no surprise that he's working with Lucilla again in "Gladiator II."
At the end of "Gladiator," Gracchus was the man who requested help in carrying Maximus' body, after he died in the Colosseum. Funnily enough, the very end of "Gladiator II" makes it feel like Russell Crowe might briefly appear in the film, but it's merely a shot of Maximus hand touching the wheat as an allusion to the first film, and it's not likely that Crowe reprised his role for a hand cameo.
Unfortunately, due to a coup gone horribly wrong in "Gladiator II," Gracchus follows in the footsteps of Maximus, and he's killed in the Colosseum.