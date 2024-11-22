Only Two Actors From The First Gladiator Return For The Sequel

Spoilers for "Gladiator II" follow.

The end of "Gladiator" felt hopeful and triumphant. Though the Roman General turned rebellious gladiator Maximus (Russell Crowe) ultimately met his demise in a Colosseum battle due to a stealthy stab from the scheming Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), he was able to kill the corrupt leader before taking his last breath, all for the hope of turning Rome back into a republic that belonged to the people.

Unfortunately, when the story of the Roman people continues in "Gladiator II," the dream of the late Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) has not been realized. Around 15 years have passed since the events of "Gladiator," there are now two insufferable, bratty emperors (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger) leading Rome, and the city is no more free than it was when Maximus killed Commodus. Things have actually taken a turn for the worse, even as Rome continues to conquer more countries around the world.

However, there are those who are still trying to free Rome of its corrupt leaders. Even Rome's victorious General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) has grown tired of the emperors sending him into battle over and over again. Along with a group of other like-minded Romans in key positions of influence, Acacius hopes to overthrow the emperors, and there are two characters from the original "Gladiator" joining him. In fact, they're the only actors who returned for director Ridley Scott's long-awaited, eagerly anticipated sequel.