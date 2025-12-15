10 Best Characters In The Knives Out Movies, Ranked

While "Knives Out" felt first and foremost like a long overdue deliverance of the murder mystery genre to contemporary moviegoers, part of its charm was its deft social commentary. Mysteries (especially those set in mansions populated by the obscenely wealthy and unseen staff that make their lavish lives possible) often explore class inequality. That Johnson took it a step further by drawing a connection between that inequality and the indignities faced by immigrants in America could be seen as merely a component of his modernization of genre conventions.

In "Glass Onion," however, Johnson and the sequel's star Edward Norton made it clear that these films are meant to use mysteries as a vehicle to engage with topical political and social discourse. It's hard to imagine any cast member understands this better than Norton himself, seeing as he's the only "Knives Out" character to have such direct parallels to influential and culturally ubiquitous figures. Who is Miles Bron if not an unflattering patchwork of tech entrepreneurs? Peter Thiel's inhumanly myopic futurism and Elon Musk's immaturity and hedonism. (Mark Zuckerberg is all but mentioned by name, with a character using "The Social Network" to refer to Bron cutting his business partner out of his tech company.)

Of all the "Knives Out" killers, Bron is the easiest to get ahead of — but that's not entirely a bad thing. Johnson warned Norton prior to the actor reading the script that "Glass Onion" was going to lean harder on the darkly absurd satire of films like "Dr. Strangelove." The point of Bron is that he is predictable. His blatant evilness (and, to an even greater extent, his stupidity) is to be taken seriously, rather than explained away as misunderstood genius.