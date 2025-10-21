Why Josh Brolin Was Afraid His Hollywood Career Was Nearly Over

Nobody can accuse Josh Brolin of not taking risks or swinging for the fences when it comes to acting. If you look back on his career, starting in the 1980s, it's clear that he's become such a versatile actor that he can transform into any character if the material is right. From the classic 1980s kids adventure film "The Goonies" to "Mimic," "No Country for Old Men," "Only the Brave," "Sicario," and so on, he's someone who throws himself into roles that often scare the hell out of him. That's the point — that's the challenge that keeps him on his toes.

Yet, even for such a talent as him, there are periods and jobs where self-doubt breaks the mould of confidence and makes him question his decisions as well as his career trajectory on a deeper level. In an interview with Empire, Brolin talked about such an instance related to his more recent roles in various films. As he put it:

"There was a moment. [...] I called my agent and had a tiny bit of a freak-out, which I don't normally have. 'Why are we doing all these smaller parts? Is this the end of my career?' All this stuff. It lasted a few minutes, and it didn't need for him to say anything, but it made me start thinking. It made me shift my perspective. And I was like, 'These are the roles that I've been looking for. It doesn't matter how big or small they are — they're with great filmmakers, and they're great roles in great stories.'"

The actor added that he desperately needed the year he's had in 2025. No matter how his movies wound up performing at the box office, he "needed to be able to sink his teeth into s*** and mix it up."