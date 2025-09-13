Wake Up Dead Man Proves Just How Seriously Rian Johnson Takes His Agatha Christie Roots [TIFF 2025]

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, and so far the reviews have been glowing. A lot of the praise has been heaped on the gothic vibes, as well as the charming scrappy performance from co-lead Josh O'Connor, but I think the biggest achievement is how fresh the movie feels. "Wake Up Dead Man" is definitely not a repeat of "Glass Onion," nor is it a repeat of "Knives Out," and that's the best thing about it.

The first two "Knives Out" films were all about class: skewering first the old-money rich with the Harlan family, and then the new-money rich with Miles Bron. "Wake Up Dead Man," though, is all about religion, and it's not just here to skewer it. There are a few repeated motifs from the earlier films (notably, writer/director Rian Johnson can't resist including a right-wing influencer-type character), but for the most part "Wake Up Dead Man" feels like its own special thing.

This is a relief for a couple of reasons, the most obvious one being that the franchise had so far avoided offering us a proper whodunnit. "Knives Out" appeared to solve the murder in the first act, and the murder in "Glass Onion" turned out to be deceptively, comically easy to solve. (This may have been on purpose, but it's easy to see why not everyone was on board.) This franchise couldn't afford to pull another stunt like that; it had to give us a serious, proper whodunnit this time, not another major subversion of the whodunnit formula.

The other relief is that this proves Johnson wasn't kidding in 2022 when he said he wanted these movies to function like Agatha Christie novels. He said he wanted to "do an entirely new mystery every time, a new location, a new rogues' gallery of characters." Most important to Johnson were the constant shifts in tone, structure, and thematic scope. As he put it: