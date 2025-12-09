This Buffy The Vampire Slayer Actress Got Her Start With Two Addams Family Roles

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a show all about demons in high school, and despite first impressions, Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is not one of them. Yes, at first, she's a typical mean popular girl, the kind who drops gems like "What is your childhood trauma?" and "Tact is just not saying true stuff. I'll pass." Yet like Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) herself did previously when destiny called, Cordelia developed beyond that. Joining the "Scooby gang" in season 2, Cordelia slowly grows into a more selfless (but always tactless) person and even learns her way around a vampire-killing stake.

The same can not be said of her sidekick, Harmony Kendall (Mercedes McNab), who stays vapid and airheaded until the end. (We do mean the very end; Harmony joined the spin-off "Angel" in season 5 as the gang's secretary, so she appeared all the way through the "Buffy" pilot and then the capstone "Angel" finale.) Harmony changes in another way, though: She becomes a vampire at the end of season 3.

Though the Scooby gang are vampire slayers, they don't take Harmony too seriously, nor does the show itself. See her slo-mo "fight scene" with fellow "butt monkey" Xander (Nicholas Brendon) in season 4, or Buffy laughing hysterically at the idea that "Harmony has minions" in season 5.

Before her time on "Buffy," McNab appeared in both of the 1990s' "Addams Family" films. Her first ever film role was in "The Addams Family" as a Girl Scout who tries to sell cookies to Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) at their lemonade stand. She presses if the Addams' lemonade is made from real lemons, so Wednesday asks if the cookies are made from real Girl Scouts.

In "Addams Family Values," McNab returned as Wednesday's summer camp nemesis, Amanda Buckman.