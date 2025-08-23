It's 2025 And I Just Watched The Addams Family For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

The Addams Family has been entertaining us in all its creepiness, kookiness, and spookiness for almost 100 years now, from Charles Addams' original comic strips in the 1930s up to the most recent season of "Wednesday" on Netflix. Today, the interpretation of the Addams clan and its tangled family tree that most people remember comes from the '90s film duology directed by Barry Sonnenfeld: "The Addams Family" and "Addams Family Values." Even I'd say those are the most recognizable iterations — and I hadn't even bothered to watch these movies until now!

Granted, I'm not a total Addams Family novice. I saw a handful of episodes from the 1960s "The Addams Family" TV show as a kid, one of the many older sitcoms my parents tried to hook me on as an alternative to "The Simpsons." (It didn't take.) So I've known for a long time who each member of the Addams Family is, and I recognize the da-nah-nah-nah *snap* *snap* theme on instinct. I'd also seen quotes, screencaps, and GIFs from the Sonnenfeld movies out of context over the years.

I've heard all the half-sincere wisecracks about Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) Addams being couple goals, and I knew Wednesday (Christina Ricci) was going to burn down that summer camp in "Addams Family Values." Having already seen bits and pieces from "The Addams Family" through the internet, actually watching the movie, seeing them all fit together, reminded me of when I first watched "Mean Girls" all the way through in 2023.

So between that and seeing the movie long after my formative years as a cinephile, I'd missed the chance for "The Addams Family" to have the deepest impact it could have had on me. But the movie (and the sequel) is also irresistibly amusing. I understand why, for some people who were lucky enough to see it younger and unspoiled, it became a personality-defining classic.