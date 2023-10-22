Buffy's Charisma Carpenter Begged Joss Whedon To Let Her Stake A Vampire For Three Seasons

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" turned a classic horror movie trope on its head by making the girl next door the hero of the story, but not everyone could be as powerful as Buffy. In the first three seasons of the show, the blonde heroine's brunette foil was Cordelia Chase, the resident mean girl of Sunnydale High who served as a cynical opposite to the Scoobies' unshakable optimism. Cordelia often played the sassy damsel in distress, and it took a long time for her to develop a supernatural aptitude of her own. It wasn't until the season 3 finale that she finally staked her first vampire — and if actress Charisma Carpenter hadn't spoken up for her character, she wouldn't have staked one at all in all her three seasons as a series regular.

Throughout the first few seasons, Cordelia is more or less unable to defend herself. However, she does display a lot of bravery at times, like when she is targeted by a spell-gone-wrong in "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered," or when Buffy is rendered powerless by witchcraft in the season 2 episode "Halloween." The character definitely shows a lot of growth, but she doesn't fully come into her own until she enters the spin-off series "Angel" following season 3 of "Buffy." However, Carpenter fought to do justice to Cordelia's growth and pushed series creator Joss Whedon to let her finally conquer a demon by herself before her run on the first series ended.

"You know, I had to ask Joss during the episode ['Graduation Day: Part 2,'] the season 3 finale, 'Can I please stake a vampire?'" Carpenter recalled at a French convention in early 2023. "I mean I've been on the Hellmouth for a while now, I think she knows how to take care of herself.' and he agreed, finally."