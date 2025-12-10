Why The Transformers Comics Killed A Fan-Favorite Autobot (And Left Them Dead)

The plucky and yellow (in color scheme, not spirit) Bumblebee is the most famous Transformer besides Optimus Prime. O.P. and 'Bee have appeared in every single "Transformers" movie, for instance, and Bumblebee is so far the only Transformer to get a solo film.

So, "Transformers" fans had quite a shock in October 2023, when they opened up the first issue of Skybound's "Transformers" comic and the Decepticon Starscream blew Bumblebee's head off. One of the most famous characters in the franchise had now been killed before he'd even had a chance to speak.

Skybound Entertainment

Daniel Warren Johnson, who wrote and drew the first six issues of "Transformers" (then kept writing the next 18 as other artists drew them) explained why Bumblebee died in a "director's commentary" video for "Transformers" #1.

"I do like Bumblebee. I don't like drawing Bumblebee," Johnson explained, specifically citing Bee's riveted arms. "That's not the only reason why he had to go. I just honestly wanted to change things up. [...] I had seen a lot of Bumblebee, I think we all have, in a lot of 'Transformers' media, and I thought this would just be a fun little swerve."

More dedicated "Transformers" fans expected this "swerve." In June 2023, Skybound revealed the comic's main cast one-by-one on social media, with the surprises-to-come kept in shadow. Surely the short Autobot with horns was Bumblebee, right? Nope, it was Cliffjumper, Bee's red-colored twin, who in this story has taken on Bumblebee's usual starring role.

Funnily enough, "Transformers" owner Hasbro gave Johnson and Skybound its full backing on Bumblebee's demise. In his commentary, Johnson noted that a Hasbro representative even asked to exclude Bumblebee from the comic's main cast, unaware that Johnson already wanted to do that.