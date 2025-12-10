Why The Transformers Comics Killed A Fan-Favorite Autobot (And Left Them Dead)
The plucky and yellow (in color scheme, not spirit) Bumblebee is the most famous Transformer besides Optimus Prime. O.P. and 'Bee have appeared in every single "Transformers" movie, for instance, and Bumblebee is so far the only Transformer to get a solo film.
So, "Transformers" fans had quite a shock in October 2023, when they opened up the first issue of Skybound's "Transformers" comic and the Decepticon Starscream blew Bumblebee's head off. One of the most famous characters in the franchise had now been killed before he'd even had a chance to speak.
Daniel Warren Johnson, who wrote and drew the first six issues of "Transformers" (then kept writing the next 18 as other artists drew them) explained why Bumblebee died in a "director's commentary" video for "Transformers" #1.
"I do like Bumblebee. I don't like drawing Bumblebee," Johnson explained, specifically citing Bee's riveted arms. "That's not the only reason why he had to go. I just honestly wanted to change things up. [...] I had seen a lot of Bumblebee, I think we all have, in a lot of 'Transformers' media, and I thought this would just be a fun little swerve."
More dedicated "Transformers" fans expected this "swerve." In June 2023, Skybound revealed the comic's main cast one-by-one on social media, with the surprises-to-come kept in shadow. Surely the short Autobot with horns was Bumblebee, right? Nope, it was Cliffjumper, Bee's red-colored twin, who in this story has taken on Bumblebee's usual starring role.
Funnily enough, "Transformers" owner Hasbro gave Johnson and Skybound its full backing on Bumblebee's demise. In his commentary, Johnson noted that a Hasbro representative even asked to exclude Bumblebee from the comic's main cast, unaware that Johnson already wanted to do that.
How Bumblebee became a Transformers icon
You'd think Hasbro would want one of its franchise mascots headlining the comic but, like Johnson and many other "Transformers" fans, apparently even the company was a bit sick of Bumblebee being in everything.
Now, Bumblebee has been there since the very beginning. In the original "Transformers" cartoon's pilot, "More Than Meets The Eye," Autobot inventor Wheeljack (Christopher Collins) and Bumblebee (Dan Gilvezan) are the first characters to appear, leaving an instant impression on young viewers.
As the fun-loving little brother of the Autobots, Bumblebee appealed naturally to kids. The show paired him up with the Autobots' human pal, Spike Witwicky, who got to be Bumblebee's best friend like the children watching wanted to be. When "The Transformers: The Movie" killed off the season 1 cast to make way for new toys, Bumblebee was spared alongside fellow fan-favorites Jazz, Cliffjumper, and Soundwave.
Bumblebee's character inspired similar ones in later "Transformers" cartoons; Cheetor in "Beast Wars" and Hot Shot in "Transformers: Armada" were, like Bumblebee, yellow-colored rookies and the youngest of the good guys. In 2007, "Transformers: Animated" reintroduced Bumblebee to "Transformers" TV. Voiced by Bumper Robinson, he was fast-talking, impulsive, and proud.
The more important Bumblebee debuting that year, though, was the live-action one. Michael Bay's "Transformers" cemented Bumblebee as a "Transformers" mainstay and the second most important Autobot. The movie upgraded Bee from a Volkswagen Beetle to a sleek Chevrolet Camaro, while adding a new detail to his character: His voicebox was damaged, so he communicated through radio signals. The cartoon "Transformers: Prime," which used a Bumblebee styled after the film version, revealed Bumblebee's voicebox had been torn out by Decepticon leader Megatron himself. The series' finale, "Deadlock," offered an epic culmination where Bumblebee's voice (Will Friedle) was restored as he killed Megatron.
Transformers #27 confirms Bumblebee is really gone
Spoilers for "Transformers" issue #27 ahead.
This "Transformers" uses the same starting point as the original cartoon. The Autobots left their wartorn homeworld Cybertron in a starship, the Ark. The Decepticons stormed the Ark, the ship crash-landed on Earth, and the deactivated Transformers slumbered until present day.
Bumblebee's death set a tone for Johnson's "Transformers," which was not shy about killing off characters. Skybound founder Robert Kirkman, who has taken over writing "Transformers" as of #25, has walked some of Johnson's casualties back. The Transformers are robots, so death can sometimes be undone with the right tune-up. Kirkman's latest issue, #27, revealed the Decepticon Shockwave (last seen in #12 getting his head crushed by Optimus) is stewing for revenge.
Johnson's run only introduced new Autobots gradually, which added to the Autobots' desperation. They had scarce resources, dogged Decepticons chasing them, and lots of their deactivated comrades waiting to be restored but not the means to bring them back. Johnson's climactic #24 saw the Decepticons routed and, as of Kirkman's debut issue #25, the Autobots have an alliance with the U.S. military. So, they've finally got the time and resources to revive all of their brethren. Welcome to the party Brawn, Bulkhead, Mirage, Blaster, Sideswipe, and whoever else Kirkman wants to include. The 'Bots have another new soldier, too: Thundercracker has swapped out the purple Decepticon insignias on his wings for red Autobot ones.
However, #27 also clarifies that two Autobots are truly dead: Bumblebee and Autobot doctor Ratchet (blasted by Shockwave back in issue #9). Those were the big deaths of Johnson's run, so it appears Kirkman is honoring them. This issue expanding the main cast underlines that there are plenty more Autobots besides Bumblebee to give the spotlight.
"Transformers" #1-27 are now available.