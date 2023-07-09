How Michael Bay Tracked Down The Perfect Car For Transformers' Bumblebee

Michael Bay's "Transformers" movies were never shy about changing the Robots in Disguise, including what they transformed into. Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, gained a flaming-paint job. The Autobot medic Ratchet, bafflingly, turned into a yellow Hummer instead of an ambulance.

On some changes, they made the right call. Instead of arch-villain Megatron shrinking down into a human-sized handgun, he transformed into an interstellar jet — a far more fitting form for the leader of the Decepticons. The writers of 2007's "Transformers" also had the genuinely novel idea to make a police car into one of the Decepticons.

The movie incarnation of Bumblebee is simultaneously one of the characters most alike in their original version, yet also worlds apart from them. Like in the original series, he's the best friend of the human lead, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). Bay's Bumblebee, though, gained a new wrinkle of characterization — thanks to a damaged voice box, he communicates with "radio-speak," selectively editing broadcasts into sentences.

Bumblebee also turns into a totally different car, a Chevrolet Camaro rather than a Volkswagen Beetle. Bay vetoed using a Beetle because he wanted something more "badass." To be sure, Bumblebee's classic car mode isn't imposing, but the point of his character was to be the cute Autobot, the type every kid would want as their best friend.

Bay, though, doesn't do cute — he does cool. "I just was never going to use the Volkswagen Bug for Bumblebee," Bay explained during a behind-the-scenes featurette. "It just reminded me of Herbie the Love Bug." Hasbro Toy Designer Aaron Archer was fine with the change; his main stipulation was that Bumblebee had to be colored yellow. Eventually, it was Bay himself who found the stylish Camaro now synonymous with Bumblebee.